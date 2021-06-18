Relaxation eased, biz as usual  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With easing of lockdown restrictions after over one and a half months, the usual rush was back at marketplaces in the city on Thursday. Shops and markets were closed since May 5 to contain the deadly second Covid wave.

Apart from the shops selling essential commodities, many other business establishments dealing with non-essentials such as clothes, electrical fittings, hardware and supermarkets were found open on the day. Street vendors also returned to the roads to carry out their business.

While shops were open by 9 am, people in large numbers thronged markets adhering to Covid protocol of wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. The relaxation of curbs also brought back traffic jams on Sambalpur roads. Many streets witnessed vehicular congestion as cars and auto-rickshaws were out on the roads apart from two wheelers.

President of Sambalpur Chamber of Commerce Arun Patwari said though the lockdown was imposed to keep people safe from the virus, the vendors and traders had to bear the brunt of the restrictions. Many of them have incurred huge losses during the period.

The crowd at marketplaces on the first day was favourable. People were cautious and social distancing was maintained at all the shops. He further said, “We hope traders will make good business over the next few days. The market situation will definitely improve after the lockdown is completely lifted.”