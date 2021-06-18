STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

SVNIRTAR gets special disability centre 

The centres will provide special support and services to infants and young children at risk of or with disabilities.

Published: 18th June 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Thaawarchand Gehlot Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday inaugurated 14 cross-disability early intervention centres (EICs) across the country including one at Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), Cuttack.

The centres will provide special support and services to infants and young children at risk of or with disabilities. As research studies suggest that early childhood (0-6 years) is the best time for remarkable brain development, early intervention will help in eliminating or reducing the severity of disabilities. 

The EICs launched on a pilot basis at seven national institutes and as many composite regional centres will cover Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. All other composite regional centres will have the EICs gradually.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SVNIRTAR
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference ahead of Euro 2020 match.
After Cristiano Ronaldo, footballers Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli join ‘bottle-snatching trend’
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp