Odisha STA extends validity of vehicle documents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday extended the validity of vehicle documents including registration certificate, DL, LL and permits till September 30. However, no extension has been provided for pollution under control certificate, insurance, temporary permits, authorisation for goods carriage and tourist vehicles.

As per an advisory issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to states on Thursday, fitness certificate of all motor vehicles, registration certificate of non-transport vehicles and DL which have expired since February 1, 2020 or will expire by September 30 this year should be treated as valid till next three months.

Similarly, learner's licences which expired since March 18 last year or will expire by September this year will remain valid till September as the DL test has been cancelled since March 18, 2020. Goods carriage, contract carriage, private service vehicle and educational institution's bus permits will also remain valid till September.

In some relief to bus owners, all stage carriage permanent permits, permits issued by reciprocating states and countersigned by the STA on inter-state routes will be treated as valid for next three months. "Cases where fee has been paid for reservation of notified fancy registration number or other than the notified number on or after February, 2020 and an applicant was not able to produce the required documents within 30 days, it will remain valid till September," said Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA Sanjeeb Panda.

The applicants who have not submitted applications for compensation from Solatium Fund whose limitation expired on or after March 22 last year or will expire by September can file their applications within next three months, he added.