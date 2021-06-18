Vax must for traders to run business  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As a sizable population of Sundargarh town continues to be hesitant towards Covid vaccines, the district administration has made vaccination mandatory for all shopkeepers and vendors to run their businesses.

Executive officer (EO) of Sundargarh municipality Pradeep Saha said three days back, vendors and traders were instructed to get vaccinated or face closure of shops. The directive of Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan has started to bear positive outcome as majority of the traders have got inoculated. The municipality has 344 shops and 366 roadside/temporary vendors.

Saha further informed that in 2011 census, population of Sundargarh town was around 45,000. But with influx of nearby rural populace and migrant workers, the town’s population has almost doubled to around 87,000 in the last decade. Incidentally, the district health administration puts the town’s population at around 51,000.

Belatedly, vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group started at Sundargarh on June 7. Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr SK Mishra claimed that a total of 38,813 persons in all age groups have been vaccinated so far. The town’s 18-44 age group has around 22,000 people and constitutes 43 per cent of the population. Nearly 14,000 people in the age group including healthcare and frontline workers have been inoculated and those resisting are being persuaded and mobilised.

The Rotary Club has been roped in to mobilise the group below 44 years of age and session sites are being held at strategic locations near dwelling places of beneficiaries. The CDMO said under a social mobilisation drive, the administration has also asked members of women self-help groups to persuade and bring 3-4 women of their neighbourhood for inoculation.

Former chairman of Sundargarh municipality Benudhar Tandia claimed that initially a sizable chunk of the town population was reluctant to take vaccine. But now, people are fearful and willing to take vaccine after death of around 270 persons in the town and nearby rural pockets in the second Covid wave.