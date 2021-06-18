Woman on ventilator support delivers safely

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: A 38-year-old Covid infected woman on ventilator support gave birth to a healthy baby in Phulbani Covid hospital in Kandhamal district on Wednesday. The woman of Kilupanga village under Phulbani block was admitted to the Covid facility on the district headquarters hospital (DHH) premises last week. After her condition deteriorated, she was put on ventilator support a couple of days back.

On Tuesday night, she developed labour pain and her SPO2 level dropped to 55. Taking into account the challenging situation, the woman was operated upon by doctors successfully. The team of doctors which performed the C-Section on her was led by Gynaecologist Dr Satya Narayan Samal. Dr Samal, who has facilitated more than 20 deliveries of Covid positive women in the DHH during the second wave of the pandemic, was assisted by staff nurse Bijayeeta Digal.

After her delivery, the woman was admitted to the intensive care unit where she is being treated for Covid-related complications. The baby girl has been shifted to the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of the DHH. The condition of both the mother and the newborn baby is stable and they are being constantly monitored by doctors, informed hospital sources.