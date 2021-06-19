9 held for late night robbery  

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Police on Friday arrested nine persons for their involvement in the late night armed robbery at a house in Nuaguda village on June 11. Four bikes, gold ornaments weighing 11 gm, Rs 11,500 cash, crowbar, swords and six stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession .

While six of the accused persons hail from Nabarangpur district, two belong to Koraput and one from Kalahandi. Police said 12 miscreants on four motorcycles came to Nuaguda in Jaipatna to loot the house of Bhaktaram Gountia, a teacher, and waited at an isolated place on the village outskirts for nightfall.

They first caught hold of Gountia’s son, who had gone to answer the call of nature, at knife point. The accused then entered the teacher’s house and terrorised the family with swords before decamping with cash, gold ornaments and a mobile phone. While escaping, the robbers attacked a villager injuring him on the hand. Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek said further investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the other accused.