Class X base for Plus II scores, results by August second week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The results of annual Plus II (or higher secondary) examinations, which were cancelled by the Odisha government in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, will be announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) by August second week.

Announcing this on Friday, School and Mass Education Minister (SME) Samir Ranjan Dash said a 14-member expert committee formed by CHSE has finalised a “well-defined objective criteria” for alternative assessment of the examinees. Accordingly, scores will be awarded to the regular examinees in theory papers on the basis of their performance in the Class X Board examination. A detailed subject mapping has been prepared for the purpose.

On the other hand, scores in theory papers for ex-regular examinees will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous CHSE examination in which they had appeared. Scores will be awarded in the practical/project component of a paper both for regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary (HS) school level. The scores awarded at the HS level will be scrutinised and moderated. If not satisfied with results, an examinee can opt to appear the examination in the offline mode which will be conducted when the situation turns normal.

Class X base for +2 scores, results by Aug 2nd week

Dash said as per the alternative assessment in case of theory papers for regular Plus II students, marks will be evaluated on the basis of highest marks scored in one or two Class X subjects. “For example, average of best two scores of maths, science and social science of Class X will be awarded in the elective paper of Plus II”, he said, adding that average of best of three MIL papers in Class X will be awarded as the Plus II MIL paper score. Similar will be the evaluation for scores in optional language papers.

The CHSE announcement comes a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) presented its proposed marking scheme for evaluation of Class 12 students after their board exams were cancelled on June 1. The CBSE evaluation system has been divided in three parts - Class 10 component (30 per cent) based on best three performing subjects in board exams, Class 11 component (30 pc) will be based on the final exam and Class 12 component (40 pc) based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board.

However, what has emerged a concern for students and education experts is the evaluation on the basis of 10th board examination for regular students and previous CHSE examination for ex-regular students, in comparison to the CBSE method. Former CHSE chairman Basudev Chhatoi said evaluating ex-regular students on the basis of marks obtained in their previous Plus II exam will be gross injustice towards them. Going by the previous Plus II ex-regular results, only around 40 to 50 pc of ex-regular students pass after reappearing for the Plus II exams.

“This is unfair. If a student had failed in the previous Plus II examination, will he/she be failed again even if he/she had made sincere efforts this time? If regular students are evaluated on the basis of their matric results, the same should be done for ex-regular students. The law should be the same for both the categories because an ex-regular student appears the exam again aiming at improving his/her scores”, he said. Educationist Pramod Panda said the evaluation should have been done on the lines of CBSE.

He said Plus II students have studied more subjects than in Class X. “How do you plan to give marks to subjects in accountancy, business management etc to a Plus II Commerce student who has not studied all these in Class X?” asked Panda. However, the Minister said the committee has done its best to come up with alternative assessments in the present circumstances.