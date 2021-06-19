STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Naveen lays stones for eight oxygen plants in Odisha

The facilities will produce 24,000 litre medical oxygen per minute

Published: 19th June 2021

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stones of several projects, including eight liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, in virtual mode to further strengthen the health infrastructure in eight districts of the State.

The plants will have a capacity of producing 24,000 litre medical oxygen per minute. Eight districts, where foundation stone for LMO plants were laid, are Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj. 

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that 20 LMO plants will be set up in the State by the year-end out of which foundation stone for seven plants were laid on June 9. Stating that there has been a remarkable improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Odisha, the Chief Minister cautioned people to abide by all guidelines in view of the possibility of third wave of the pandemic. He requested people to take vaccine and wear double masks to beat the infection.

The Chief Minister said the world is fighting against Covid-19 for more than a year and during the second wave which started in April, depletion of oxygen level in patients emerged as a major  problem. He said the State government has taken several steps to ensure availability of oxygen in all hospitals in Odisha.

Stating that the government is working with the motto ‘every life is precious’, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of all Covid warriors, including doctors and support staff, for saving lives during the pandemic. Thanking the people for their cooperation, he said Covid will surely be defeated.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das said the State government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to people. Steps are also being taken to vaccinate three lakh people daily in coming days, he added.

Health Infra

CM had earlier announced 20 LMO plants in State

Seven plants were laid on June 9  

