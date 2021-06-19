Doctors join protest against violence

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Doctors belonging to the Sambalpur branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday joined the nationwide protest demanding a Central law to protect the medicos against violence.

Condemning the series of attacks on doctors on Covid duty in different parts of the country, the IMA members said in 2020, about 300 incidents of assault on doctors and medical practitioners were reported in India. The violence has increased during the second Covid wave as people are complaining about lack of proper treatment.

Around 750 doctors lost their lives in 2020 while 700 succumbed this year. They were true Covid warriors who died serving others. “Healthcare workers are being showered with petals but at the same time, they are also being beaten up. This reflects our contradictory attitude towards the warriors who are fighting the Covid battle to keep people safe but also getting infected and dying premature death,” they said.

Honorary secretary Dr Sunil Sharma said, the IMA has put forth a slew of demands before the government. The demands include enactment of a Central Hospital and Health Care Professional Protection Act, declaration of hospitals as protected zone besides standardisation and augmentation of security in each hospital.