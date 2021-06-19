Drive to raze illegal prawn farms starts  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Acting on the order of Orissa High Court, the district administration on Friday launched a massive demolition drive against the illegal prawn farms in Bhitarkanika National Park. On May 31 this year, the HC had ordered for dismantling of all illegal gheris in Bhitarkanika after Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal pointed out that prawn farm owners are brazenly violating statutory provisions with no cases or complaints yet to be registered against them.

The court expressed concern over the poor progress made in removal of illegal prawn gheris which is essential to revive the drinking water sources. The HC also directed the Kendrapara Collector to arrange to carry out satellite verification for detection and control of proliferation of the illegal prawn farms.

With help of police, we started demolition of prawn gheris over forest and government land in Dibakarpur village within the park on Thursday. All the illegal farms around the park will be demolished as these have been set up in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone Act and the rulings of the Supreme Court and High Court,” said Kendrapara Sub-Collector Niranjan Behera.

Prawn farm owners dump effluent of the gheris into nearby rivers and ponds and also pollute groundwater sources in villages. Besides, the farms also pose a direct threat to the nearby rich mangrove forests. Behera said the Forest department will plant mangrove saplings over the dismantled prawn farm land.

However, locals alleged that at many places, the authorities demolished some portions of prawn farms which would make it easy for owners to mend the gheris in a few days. Environmentalist Hemant Kumar Rout said the authorities demolished illegal prawn gheris several times in the past. But the farm owners managed to repair their gheris and continued their illegal business.

District fisheries officer Mamata Mohapatra informed that only 729 farmers have registered their shrimp farms over 1400 acre of land in the district. Other farms are illegal. Farmers cultivating shrimps without registering with the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) are liable to be imprisoned for three years and levied a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

