STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Drive to raze illegal prawn farms starts  

Acting on the order of Orissa High Court, the district administration on Friday launched a massive demolition drive against the illegal prawn farms in Bhitarkanika National Park.

Published: 19th June 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition of an illegal prawn farm underway in Dibakarpur village | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Acting on the order of Orissa High Court, the district administration on Friday launched a massive demolition drive against the illegal prawn farms in Bhitarkanika National Park. On May 31 this year, the HC had ordered for dismantling of all illegal gheris in Bhitarkanika after Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal pointed out that prawn farm owners are brazenly violating statutory  provisions with no cases or complaints yet to be registered against them.

The court expressed concern over the poor progress made in removal of illegal prawn gheris which is essential to revive the drinking water sources. The HC also directed the Kendrapara Collector to arrange to carry out satellite verification for detection and control of proliferation of the illegal prawn farms. 

With help of police, we started demolition of prawn gheris over forest and government land in Dibakarpur village within the park on Thursday. All the illegal farms around the park will be demolished as these have been set up in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone Act and the rulings of the Supreme Court and High Court,” said Kendrapara Sub-Collector Niranjan Behera.

Prawn farm owners dump effluent of the gheris into nearby rivers and ponds and also pollute groundwater sources in villages. Besides, the farms also pose a direct threat to the nearby rich mangrove forests. Behera said the Forest department will plant mangrove saplings over the dismantled prawn farm land. 

However, locals alleged that at many places, the authorities demolished some portions of prawn farms which would make it easy for owners to mend the gheris in a few days. Environmentalist Hemant Kumar Rout said the authorities demolished illegal prawn gheris several times in the past. But the farm owners managed to repair their gheris and continued their illegal business.

District fisheries officer Mamata Mohapatra informed that only 729 farmers have registered their shrimp farms over 1400 acre of land in the district. Other farms are illegal. Farmers cultivating shrimps without registering with the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) are liable to be imprisoned for three years and levied a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp