Firm dupes 2,500 women SHGs of lakhs

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Around 2,500 women self help groups (SHGs) from Chandahandi, Raighar, Jharigam and Umerkote blocks of Nabarangpur district have allegedly been duped of lakhs of rupees by a private finance company on the pretext of loan.

Five employees of the firm, who have also been duped by the company, filed a complaint with Umerkote police in this regard on Thursday after the whole thing went bust. According to the complaint, Ravi Narayan Routray, posing as the assistant manager of AU Small Finance, opened an office in Umerkote town in April. He employed four girls and a boy to help him with the work. The employees were entrusted the work of contacting SHGs and bring them to the office.

Once the contacts were completed, on the pretext of providing loans to women, Ravi allegedly planned to bring them together in new groups. He asked each to deposit of `840 for a loan of `30,000 and `940 for a loan of `40,000 with insurance and processing fees. The women were also asked to furnish copies of bank accounts, Voter IDs and Aadhaar cards.

Sources said, about 2,500 women SGHs paid the money and submitted documents to avail the loan in the first week of the month even when lockdown was still in force. On June 10, the staff employed by Ravi found the office locked and the signboard missing. They tried to contact him over phone but his mobile number was switched off.

Later, they went to Ravi’s house and found the door locked there as well. As news spread, many women started demanding their money back and threatened the staff forcing them to reach out to the police.

Umerkote Police said a case has been registered and police is trying to nab the accused. “The complaint has been registered and police is on job to apprehend the accused,” IIC Naresh Pradhan said.