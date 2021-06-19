Free ambulance service, a health worker’s tribute to father

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Despite facing personal losses during the pandemic, many people have emerged strong with a determination to stand by others needing help. Tapan Kumar Barik is one such person, who after losing his father to non-availability of ambulance on time, vowed to make sure none else faces the crisis in time of emergency.

The 32 year old health worker of Kaptipada community health centre (CHC) in Mayurbhanj bought a battery-run autorickshaw from his savings to offer services to people in need for no cost. He started the service from Tuesday after the battery run ambulance was inaugurated by Kaptipada IIC Sanjay Kumar Pradhan. Now, he is ensuring timely ambulance service free of cost to bring patients to Kaptipada CHC and Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Sources said, after his father Harekrushna died last year due to unavailability of oxygen-equipped ambulance, Tapan resolved to overcome his grief by ensuring that no patient suffers. He saved for months from his monthly income of Rs 25,000 and managed to buy the battery-run vehicle at Rs 1.5 lakh and three oxygen cylinders for Rs 15,000.

From June 15 till now, Tapan has ferried 25 patients. Tapan operates the ambulance after his duty hours and in the meantime if any one needs help, his friends run the vehicle. What made him take such a decision amid the pandemic? “I was shaken after my father died due to lack of ambulance and oxygen. I want to ensure no patient or family goes through that trauma.

So I decided to provide free ambulance service. That may lessen my grief over time,” he said, adding that his contact detail has been circulated so that he is accessible to patients anytime. “I shared my mobile number and patients can avail the ambulance service anytime. Either my friends or I will ensure timely help,” he said. Kaptipada IIC Sanjay Kumar Pradhan expressed happiness and congratulated Tapan for his initiative.