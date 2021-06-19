HC refuses pre-arrest bail to Suman Chattopadhyay  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to senior journalist and chief editor of Bengali newspaper ‘Ae Samay’ Suman Chattopadhyay in connection with the Sarada chit fund case. Chattopadhyay was reportedly shareholder and director of Disha Productions and Multimedia Pvt Ltd till 2013. He had sought anticipatory bail after the CBI summoned him to appear in Bhubaneswar for interrogation in connection with his alleged links in the Sarada chit fund case.

“Since in this case the petitioner has been indicted in an economic offence which is of serious nature and the larger angle of conspiracy with regard to patronage of political and other persons in growth of such ponzi firms are required to be unearthed, I am of the view that no effective investigation can be made by police by enlarging the petitioner on pre-arrest bail, even if he is ready and willing to cooperate with the investigation by remaining on pre-arrest bail”, single judge bench of Justice S Pujahari said while dismissing Chattopadhyay’s anticipatory bail plea on Thursday.

Justice Pujahari also said, “Grant of bail to him by the Supreme Court of India in another case also cannot afford him a ground to seek pre-arrest bail in the present case, in as much as he was granted bail in the said case solely on health ground while he was admitted in Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar. Admittedly, he has since been discharged from the said hospital”.

As per the 34-page judgment, during investigation into the chit fund case, the money trail of the ponzi firm was found with the petitioner’s company. There is also material to show that the petitioner made advertisement through his media company about the lucrative scheme of ponzi firm which persuaded many more people to invest their hard-earned money in such schemes.

