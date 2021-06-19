STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HC refuses pre-arrest bail to Suman Chattopadhyay  

He had sought anticipatory bail after the CBI summoned him to appear in Bhubaneswar for interrogation in connection with his alleged links in the Sarada chit fund case.

Published: 19th June 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to senior journalist and chief editor of Bengali newspaper ‘Ae Samay’ Suman Chattopadhyay in connection with the Sarada chit fund case. Chattopadhyay was reportedly shareholder and director of Disha Productions and Multimedia Pvt Ltd till 2013. He had sought anticipatory bail after the CBI summoned him to appear in Bhubaneswar for interrogation in connection with his alleged links in the Sarada chit fund case.

“Since in this case the petitioner has been indicted in an economic offence which is of serious nature and the larger angle of conspiracy with regard to patronage of political and other persons in growth of such ponzi firms are required to be unearthed, I am of the view that no effective investigation can be made by police by enlarging the petitioner on pre-arrest bail, even if he is ready and willing to cooperate with the investigation by remaining on pre-arrest bail”, single judge bench of Justice S Pujahari said while dismissing Chattopadhyay’s anticipatory bail plea on Thursday.

Justice Pujahari also said, “Grant of bail to him by the Supreme Court of India in another case also cannot afford him a ground to seek pre-arrest bail in the present case, in as much as he was granted bail in the said case solely on health ground while he was admitted in Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar. Admittedly, he has since been discharged from the said hospital”.

As per the 34-page judgment, during investigation into the chit fund case, the money trail of the ponzi firm was found with the petitioner’s company. There is also material to show that the petitioner made advertisement through his media company about the lucrative scheme of ponzi firm which persuaded many more people to invest their hard-earned money in such schemes. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp