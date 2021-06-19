STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Opposition targets Odisha govt over Covid financial package

Similarly, the announcement of free rice for poor people comes after it was announced by PM Narendra Modi for the second wave, he added.

Published: 19th June 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the second assistance package for socially and economically weaker sections of people hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Opposition BJP and Congress on Friday targeted the State government over the issue and demanded that details of execution of the first package should be made public.

The Chief Minister had announced a package of Rs 2,200 crore for socially and weaker section of people on March 26, 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic and followed it up with Rs 1,690.46 crore package on Thursday.

Alleging that the package is only limited to announcement, BJP State unit general secretary Golak Mohapatra said the government should come out with the number of street vendors, who benefited from the first package. Similarly, the announcement of free rice for poor people comes after it was announced by PM Narendra Modi for the second wave, he added.

Similarly, former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo said announcement of financial assistance for the registered construction workers is nothing unusual. He said there is around Rs 1,200 crore in the Construction Workers’ Welfare Fund and the government will provide the assistance from this fund. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha government Naveen Patnaik assistance package
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp