Opposition targets Odisha govt over Covid financial package

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the second assistance package for socially and economically weaker sections of people hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Opposition BJP and Congress on Friday targeted the State government over the issue and demanded that details of execution of the first package should be made public.

The Chief Minister had announced a package of Rs 2,200 crore for socially and weaker section of people on March 26, 2020 during the first wave of the pandemic and followed it up with Rs 1,690.46 crore package on Thursday.

Alleging that the package is only limited to announcement, BJP State unit general secretary Golak Mohapatra said the government should come out with the number of street vendors, who benefited from the first package. Similarly, the announcement of free rice for poor people comes after it was announced by PM Narendra Modi for the second wave, he added.

Similarly, former finance minister Panchanan Kanungo said announcement of financial assistance for the registered construction workers is nothing unusual. He said there is around Rs 1,200 crore in the Construction Workers’ Welfare Fund and the government will provide the assistance from this fund.