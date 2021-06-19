Sarangi thanks Puri for inclusion of Amarda Road Airstrip under UDAN

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Friday thanked his cabinet colleague and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for including Amarda Road Airstrip at Rasgovindpur in Mayurbhanj district under UDAN bidding.

Responding to Sarangi’s request, Puri had informed that the airstrip has been included in the tentative list of unserved airports under UDAN scheme. However, no operator has come forward in several rounds of bids to operate flights from the airstrip under regional connectivity scheme (RCS). He said the air route between Bhubaneswar and Amarda has been included in the special round of bidding under UDAN-4.1.

“UDAN scheme is demand driven and development of regional air connectivity routes is left to market forces. Airlines undertake assessment of demand, nature of traffic and participate in bidding under RCS. If any airline submits a bid for operation of RCS flight from Amarda (Rasgovindpur), the same shall be considered as per scheme document,” Puri had said in a recent reply to Sarangi.

Sarangi had written to Puri requesting to include Amarda airstrip which is under the control of Indian Air Force under UDAN scheme as it has immense potential to catalyse development by way of creating faster connectivity to boost tourism and business besides mainstreaming the unserved region.

While expressing his gratitude to Puri, the BJP MP from Balasore said there has been no response from airlines to operate from Rasgovindpur due to pandemic condition. “With normalcy in economic activities resuming, I hope Amarda airstrip will be functional,” Sarangi said.