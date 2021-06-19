SCB saves black fungus patient

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Doctors at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here have performed a successful surgery to save the eyes of a person suffering from post-Covid mucormycosis or black fungus.

The patient of Jagatsinghpur’s Kujang was admitted to SCB Covid hospital on May 26 after he tested positive for Covid-19. But as he was about to be discharged, he developed symptoms of mucormycosis following which he was shifted to the ENT department.

With numbness and swelling on the left side of his face with black discolouration, the infection soon spread to his eye. Prof Subrat Behera on Thursday conducted a surgery on the patient through endoscopy. They successfully removed the black tissues from the affected areas.