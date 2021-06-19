STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Vig chief, writer Debasis Panigrahi passes away

Vigilance Director and writer of eminence Debasis Panigrahi passed away while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday.

Published: 19th June 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Vigilance Director and writer of eminence Debasis Panigrahi passed away while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday. An Additional DG-ranked officer, Panigrahi was first admitted to Ashwini Covid Hospital in Cuttack on May 29. As his condition worsened, he was airlifted to Medica Super Specialty Hospital at Kolkata.

Panigrahi started his career in 1991 as an SP and served in Keonjhar, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Ganjam and Cuttack. He also held senior positions in charge of modernisation, personnel and administration as well as Special Secretary of Home Department. Before he was appointed as Director, Vigilance, he was Additional DG (Personnel). Educated at Utkal University as well as JNU, writing remained close to the heart of the senior police officer. A prolific bilingual writer and poet, Panigrahi won a host of literary awards including the prestigious Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award for short stories in the year 2002.

A soft-spoken, gentle soul, Panigrahi had to his credit 10 collections of stories, three collections of novellas, one novel besides one work of non-fiction and lyrics each in Odia. His last collection of poems in English ‘Mellowed with Years’ was released on March 21 this year. Many of his stories have been dramatised and translated in English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and Kannada.

He had also penned a number of popular lyrics for audio and video albums, television and cinema. A pall of gloom descended in the police officers community when the news of his demise came in. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed grief over the demise of Panigrahi. “He held several important positions as an IPS officer and served Odisha with distinction. Offer my deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp