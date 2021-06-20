STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh merger threat: Odisha ‘bridges’ Chardapali

They have also alleged that their demand for a bridge has been falling on deaf ears for years now which compelled them to express their wish to merge with the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Villagers of Chardapali with Saraipali MLA

Villagers of Chardapali with Saraipali MLA (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Months after villagers of Chardapali panchayat in Bargarh’s Paikamal block expressed their intent to merge with Chhattisgarh over administrative apathy to their long-standing demand for bridge connectivity over Ong river, the State government has finally initiated action and recently floated a tender to seek consultation for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in this regard. Chardaplai in Paikmaal block comes under Padampur sub-division and is situated along the Odisha-Chattisgarh border.

Comprising five villages - Luhurakot, Lahandipur, Chardapali, Changria (Gastidihi) and Gunchadihi with a population of 5,000, the panchayat is around 18 km from Padampur sub-divisional headquarter town.  Over the years, villagers say, they have suffered due to lack of road connectivity as the Ong river flows between the GP and Padampur sub-division and there is no bridge connectivity either.

They have also alleged that their demand for a bridge has been falling on deaf ears for years now which compelled them to express their wish to merge with the neighbouring Chhattisgarh. In February this year, the residents of Chardapali had met MLA of Saraipali in Chhatisgarh, Kismat Lal Nand and submitted a memorandum to him in this regard. Their act had subsequenly grabbed  attention of the government and a team of the district administration had visited the GP to assess the situation.

Reportedly, assessment of bridge construction over the Ong have been done multiple times in the village but to no avail.  Executive Engineer of Rural Development, Padampur Division, LK Soren confirmed that a tender was floated last week to engage a consultancy firm for preparation of DPR. The selected firm will also present an estimate and complete design of a bridge and tender for the same will be floated accordingly, he said.

No train services to Puri during Rath Yatra

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to restrict train services towards Puri during the Rath Yatra period in July in order to break the chain of Covid-19 infection. As decided in coordination with the Odisha government, 26 long-distance trains will run up to Khurda Road and originate from Khurda Road. The stretch between Khurda Road and Puri from both the directions will remain cancelled. The special trains, which will remain cancelled between Khurda Road and Puri, included five pairs of daily, five pairs of weekly and 16 pairs of bi-weekly/tri-weekly/four-days in a week trains. 
 

