COVID 'Delta' variant: Odisha forest staff on alert

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tiger Reserve, National Park, Wildlife Sanctuary and Forest Division officials in Odisha have been put on high alert after detection of Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in four lions at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai.

The Delta variant is considered a highly contagious variant of Covid-19. PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul said divisional forest officers and staff have been asked to remain alert to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among wild and captive animals. “A special Covid-19 surveillance committee has also been formed in Nandankanan Zoo to protect its inmates from contracting the infection,” the PCCF Wildlife said..

He said the team comprising an ACF, a veterinary officer and education officer are keeping track of the health of the animals at the zoo. The zoo has around 100 animals of 20 species including 26 tigers, 17 lions as well as several Himalayan bears, jackals and civets.

Sources said the Centre for Wildlife Health (Health) in OUAT Bhubaneswar has also been asked to keep a close watch on the situation for immediate measures if any Covid symptoms are found among the animals either in wild or captive.

ALSO WATCH: