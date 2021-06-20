STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID 'Delta' variant: Odisha forest staff on alert

PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul said divisional forest officers and staff have been asked to remain alert to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among wild and captive animals.

Published: 20th June 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Forest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Tiger Reserve, National Park, Wildlife Sanctuary and Forest Division officials in Odisha have been put on high alert after detection of Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in four lions at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai. 

The Delta variant is considered a highly contagious variant of Covid-19. PCCF (Wildlife) Shashi Paul said divisional forest officers and staff have been asked to remain alert to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among wild and captive animals. “A special Covid-19 surveillance committee has also been formed in Nandankanan Zoo to protect its inmates from contracting the infection,” the PCCF Wildlife said..

He said the team comprising an ACF, a veterinary officer and education officer are keeping track of the health of the animals at the zoo. The zoo has around 100 animals of 20 species including 26 tigers, 17 lions as well as several Himalayan bears, jackals and civets.

Sources said the Centre for Wildlife Health (Health) in OUAT Bhubaneswar has also been asked to keep a close watch on the situation for immediate measures if any Covid symptoms are found among the animals either in wild or captive. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 COVID delta variant
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp