‘Filing affidavits by advocates’ clerks impermissible’

The single-judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi on Friday directed the Registry to ensure that steps are taken forthwith to stop accepting affidavits signed by an advocate’s clerk.

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has ordered a halt to the growing practice of advocates’ clerks signing affidavits for applications and petitions on behalf of parties.

“An advocate’s clerk signing an affidavit instead of the party himself or a person designated/authorised by the party or the advocate holding the vakalatnama is unacceptable and such attempts to subvert the law is impermissible,” Justice Panigrahi observed.

The direction came while dismissing a bail petition that was accompanied by an affidavit signed by an advocate’s clerk in-charge who had sworn that he is looking after the case on behalf of the petitioner. 

Taking serious note, Justice Panigrahi said, “This court fails to understand as to how an advocate’s clerk can swear an affidavit claiming to be ‘looking after’ a case before this court in gross violation of the Orissa High Court Rules”.

“An advocate’s clerk, no doubt, renders invaluable assistance in the advocate’s office in various day-to-day matters including filing, effecting service, coordination etc, but nothing entitles or enables an advocate’s clerk to appear before a court on behalf of an advocate,” he added.

Justice Panigrahi also said, “Given the fact that a clerk has no means of having any personal knowledge or belief with respect to the facts in an original petition, the question of him being permitted to file an affidavit does not arise. It has rightly been left out in the Rules which specify that only the petitioner or declarant or an advocate can sign such an affidavit.”
 

