FIR against 141 illegal shrimp farmers in Odisha

Earlier, on May 31, the High Court had ordered for dismantling of all illegal gheries in Bhitarkanika for brazenly violating statutory provisions.

Illegal prawn gheries on the seaside of Bhitarkanika National Park | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  In a major crackdown, Kendrapara police filed a case against 141 prawn farm owners on Saturday for unlawfully converting forest and revenue land into gheries in the restricted seaside villages of Bhitarkanika National Park. The shrimp farms were located at Dibakarpur, Hansua, Jagannathpur, Nuagaon, Padmalavapur, Sribantapur, Sikaripahi, Tikayannagar, Radhamalipur, Sailendra Sarai, Khasamundai, Manjulapali, Amarabati and Bhanja Prasad. 

Acting upon an FIR lodged by Sub Collector Niranjan Behera, police filed a case under Section - 3 (1) of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, said IIC of Rajnagar police station, Tapan Kumar Nayak. Earlier, on May 31, the High Court had ordered for dismantling of all illegal gheries in Bhitarkanika for brazenly violating statutory provisions. The court had also instructed to destroy the seized materials and machineries from the violators apart from filing criminal cases against them.  

The directive came after hearing a case registered suo motu by the court on the basis of Supreme Court’s order regarding protection of wetlands. “Acting on the order of the High Court, we have filed an FIR against the farm owners,” added Behera. On Friday, the district administration had launched a massive demolition drive against the illegal prawn farms.

Almost all the shrimp farms are illegal in the seaside villages as they violate the Coastal Regulation Zone Act and the rulings of the Supreme Court and High Court. “Illegal and unplanned shrimp farming are the major reasons behind increasing salinity in the coastal belt, and unless that is stopped, people will continue to suffer,” said Sudhansu Parida, an environmentalist.

