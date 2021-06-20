In Naxal-hit Koraput blocks, lemongrass farmers get oil extraction boost

Akhaya Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: A move that could provide a huge boost to tribal women engaged in cultivation of lemongrass, Koraput administration has set up eight oil extraction units in the Naxal-affected Bandhugaon and Narayanpatana blocks. The processing units will facilitate direct access to farmers to draw oil after harvest and end dependency on private players and middlemen.

Tribal women in the two blocks cultivate lemongrass on about 3,000 hectare and extract up to 50 kg oil per hectare. However, with lack of oil extraction units, they were at the mercy of private traders and had to compromise on sale price.

The Koraput administration has now stepped in to fund the tribal producer groups by setting up six units in Bandhugaon and two in Narayanpatana blocks. Each unit will cost Rs 6.50 lakh and be funded under different government schemes through District Planning and Monitoring Unit (DPMU), Odisha Agro Industries Corporation Ltd (OAIC) and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

This will directly help 350 tribal women farmers who will save on transportation charges, time and labour. “Earlier, we had to take our produce to distant places for oil extraction incurring overhead charges which reduced our profit. With setting up of these units, we don’t have to worry about added costs as well as marketing,” said Radhama and Kanchan Kadaraka, women farmers of Elengawalsa and Bandhugaon areas, respectively.

Alongside, the Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC) of Koraput has begun marketing of lemongrass oil processed by these groups to ensure pricing for their produce is not compromised. Till last year, the farmers were selling the oil at Rs 650 per kg but with the intervention of TDCC this year, they sold it at Rs 1,350 per kg. Officials in Sunabeda informed that while they procure around eight quintal of lemongrass from the farmers in the area every year but recently, they managed to purchase around 30 kg of oil.