STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In Naxal-hit Koraput blocks, lemongrass farmers get oil extraction boost

The processing units will facilitate direct access to farmers to draw oil after harvest and end dependency on private players and middlemen.

Published: 20th June 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Lemongrass oil processing unit of a tribal producer group in Narayanpatana. (Photo | Express)

Lemongrass oil processing unit of a tribal producer group in Narayanpatana. (Photo | Express)

By Akhaya Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE:  A move that could provide a huge boost to tribal women engaged in cultivation of lemongrass, Koraput administration has set up eight oil extraction units in the Naxal-affected Bandhugaon and Narayanpatana blocks. The processing units will facilitate direct access to farmers to draw oil after harvest and end dependency on private players and middlemen.

Tribal women in the two blocks cultivate lemongrass on about 3,000 hectare and extract up to 50 kg oil per hectare. However, with lack of oil extraction units, they were at the mercy of private traders and had to compromise on sale price. 

The Koraput administration has now stepped in to fund the tribal producer groups by setting up six units in Bandhugaon and two in Narayanpatana blocks. Each unit will cost Rs 6.50 lakh and be funded under different government schemes through District Planning and Monitoring Unit (DPMU), Odisha Agro Industries Corporation Ltd (OAIC) and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA). 

This will directly help 350 tribal women farmers who will save on transportation charges, time and labour. “Earlier, we had to take our produce to distant places for oil extraction incurring overhead charges which reduced our profit. With setting up of these units, we don’t have to worry about added costs as well as marketing,” said Radhama and Kanchan Kadaraka, women farmers of Elengawalsa and Bandhugaon areas, respectively.

Alongside, the Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC) of Koraput has begun marketing of lemongrass oil processed by these groups to ensure pricing for their produce is not compromised.  Till last year, the farmers were selling the oil at Rs 650 per kg but with the intervention of TDCC this year, they sold it at Rs 1,350 per kg. Officials in Sunabeda informed that while they procure around eight quintal of lemongrass from the farmers in the area every year but recently, they managed to purchase around 30 kg of oil. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koraput Odisha
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp