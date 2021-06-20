Mortal remains of Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi consigned to flames

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The mortal remains of Vigilance Director and eminent writer, Debasis Panigrahi, who passed away while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday, were consigned to flames at Khannagar crematorium here on Saturday.

As Panigrahi’s body reached his residence at Cantonment Road at around 1 pm, IAS and IPS officers including Additional Chief Secretary, Home Sanjeev Chopra and DGP Abhay paid floral tributes to the departed soul. Later, Panigrahi’s last rites were performed at Khannagar crematorium where his son Prateya lit the funeral pyre in presence of his family members.

Mourning the officer’s demise, a condolence meeting was held by the members of IPS Association (Odisha Branch) on virtual platform under the chairmanship of DGP Abhay.Expressing grief over Panigrahi’s demise, Governor Ganeshi Lal took to Twitter and said, “Anguished to hear about the demise of IPS Officer and Vigilance Director Dr Debasis Panigrahi. His distinguished services as a police personnel and notable literary achievements have left an indelible mark.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed his condolences, saying, “Deeply saddened to know about the passing away of IPS officer Shri Debasis Panigrahi. He was an experienced, able police administrator and also a prolific writer. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and friends.”

Panigrahi had tested positive on May 21 following which he was admitted to the Ashwini Covid Hospital in Cuttack on May 29. He was airlifted to Medica Super Speciality Hospital in Kolkata on June 8 for advanced medical treatment with ECMO support after his condition deteriorated.