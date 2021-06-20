Odisha: Digital shift leaves teachers confused, students in dark

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With barely two days left for the digital classes for Class I to X to commence through YouTube, teachers across the district are a hassled lot.

Though the Odisha government announced digital classrooms with YT live-streaming lessons for all classes from June 21, it has posed a major challenge for teachers, most of who are neither aware on technicalities involved, nor have the requisite infra for conducting online classes.

Many students belonging to the lower-income group too have raised concerns about owning a smartphone and internet connection. On Saturday, during a virtual meeting with District Education Officer Niranjan Behera, the headmasters raised various issues like lack of awareness among students, guardians, non-availability of smart phone, poor internet facilities and lack of experience among teachers that would affect the process.

The School and Mass Education department, on June 17, had decided to conduct live streaming of online classes from 1 to 10 on YouTube. But with barely a day for the programme to commence, many teachers are yet to receive details from authorities concerned.

Sources said, from June 17 to 19, teachers have been engaged in door-to-door survey of school children to ascertain the number of drop-outs and ensure 100 per cent participation in the online classes. Their report will be submitted by the cluster resource center coordinator (CRCC) to the block education officer (BEO) on June 20. “We have hardly any time to discuss about how the classes will be live streamed on You Tube, downloading the app, and class timings,” they said during the meeting.

Guardians have also expressed concern over the feasibility of the programme. One Gayatri Behera from Patana under Erasama block said, “My husband is a daily wager and can’t afford a smart phone. My daughter is studying in Class 10 at the local Ambiki High School along with two of our nephews. We do not know how to attend online classes.” Other guardians have echoed similar thoughts.

Contacted, secretary of All Odisha Lower Secondary Teachers Association in the district, Nirmalendu Shome said,”We have welcomed this programme but proper implementation is doubtful because of lack of planning among the teachers. They have been pressed into service for doorstep survey besides inadequate resources.”

