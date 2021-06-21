CRPF constable held for theft

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Commissionerate police on Saturday arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable for allegedly stealing Rs 8.39 lakh from the bank account of a sub-inspector.

The accused, Priyabrata Priyadarsana Pati of Kalapada village in Cuttack district is posted at CRPF’s Group Centre (GC) and was deputed as the attendant of sub-inspector Rajpal.

The sub inspector is admitted to the Composite Hospital in the campus for the last one month. Rajpal had given his ATM card to Priyabrata on several occasions for withdrawing money from his bank account.

However, the constable withdrew excess amount from Rajpal’s account and invested it in the share market. Rajpal realised that a huge sum was stolen from his account following which he confronted Pati but the latter maintained he was innocent.

The sub-inspector then lodged a complaint with Nayapalli police and a case was registered in this connection. During interrogation, Pati admitted that he had stolen the money. “The stolen money has been recovered from the accused.

He was produced before a court here on Sunday,” said a police officer of Nayapalli police station. Earlier in the month, police had arrested a CRPF jawan’s wife for allegedly cheating one of her husband’s colleagues of `16 lakh on the pretext of selling him a plot.