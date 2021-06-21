Cuttack: Daily wager arrested for killing wife's paramour

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Malgodown police on Sunday arrested a 35-year-old man for killing his wife's paramour and injuring her critically at CDA market near College Square.

The accused, Rakesh Biswal alias Kalia hacked Sanatan Das (40), a daily wager of Rahama in Jagatsinghpur district, with a sword. He then attacked his spouse Malati (27) who sustained deep wounds on her abdomen and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Rakesh and Malati worked as daily wagers and were staying at a slum in CDA Sector-13. Following a feud, Malati had left home and was staying with Sanatan at CDA market for the last two weeks.

"Kalia was waiting for an opportunity to take revenge on Malati for deserting him and staying with Sanatan. Taking advantage of the weekend shutdown, he went to the CDA market on Saturday night at around 3 am and found his wife and Sanatan sleeping near a shop. He then attacked both of them with a sword," said DCP Prateek Singh.

While Sanatan died on the spot, a critically injured Malati was rescued and rushed to the hospital, he told. Kalia had fled the spot after the incident but was arrested.