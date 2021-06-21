STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Groundnut farmers stare at loss

Published: 21st June 2021 04:55 AM

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Owing to non-procurement of groundnuts for two consecutive years due to the pandemic, nearly 13,000 farmers in Balasore district have sought government intervention demanding proper market linkage and provision of minimum support price for the legume.

Considered profitable, groundnut cultivation was taken up on 15,000 hectare (ha) land across 12 blocks in the district during the rabi season. However, poor market linkage and prevailing Covid situation marred the prospects of profit this year too.

A groundnut cultivator showing
his damaged crop in Jaleswar | Express

Usually, the crop is sown in February-March and harvested around May end and over 3.75 lakh quintal groundnut is produced from the 12 blocks with Baliapal, Jaleswar and Bhograi taking the lead. The three blocks alone account for more than 2.31 lakh quintal groundnut grown across 9,250 ha. But the bumper produce hasn’t translated to profits, rather forced farmers to opt for distress sale. 

 Sources said, groundnut cultivators here buy seeds at Rs 53 a kg but sell at Rs 60-Rs 65. But for last two years, they are selling at Rs 50 or even lower for a kg, as there is any market linkage.  There are four procurement centres - two in Bhograi block and one each in Baliapal and Jaleswar, which are inoperational since last two years due to the pandemic. This has forced many farmers to sell groundnuts to traders from neighbouring West Bengal as well as local snack makers, at throwaway price.

Farmers Ajit Parida, Nagendra Pradhan and Anata Mohanty of Jaleswar block, who had grown groundnuts in five to six ha land, said over 90 to 95 per cent of the produce is lying stocked up. Only 5 per cent of it is sold to traders in Dantun, Belda, Kanthi, Egra and Digha of West Bengal and that too at lower prices. Similar is the plight of Radhashyam Das and Amulya Sahoo of Baliapal who feel groundnut cultivation has taken a hit post cyclone Amphan and the pandemic.

Now, left with no option, they are demanding minimum support price (MSP) for groundnuts. “It is time the government announced MSP for groundnuts and took steps for better market linkage,” they said. 
Assistant Agriculture Officer of Jaleswar, Chandrasekhar Padhi admitted that cooperative societies have not procured groundnuts from farmers for two years in a row. 

On the other hand, in-Charge Chief District Agriculture Officer of Balasore, Birendra Behera said, “While there are more than 12,000 farmers who grow groundnut in the district, not a single farmer has registered at the nearest procurement centre this year. The problem mounts as the government is procuring groundnut at Rs 51.91 a kg which leaves little margin for profit.” 

