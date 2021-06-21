Local residents seek displacement, compensation over NALCO's second red mud pond in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Plan for a second red mud pond by NALCO has sent residents of Denga Janiguda under Dasmantpur block up in arms as they demand a complete displacement and compensation as per the latest Rehabilitation and Resettlement policy.

The PSU aluminium major’s contract agency Mythri Infra began site inspection for the second red mud pond and was faced with stiff opposition from the villagers. NALCO, as part of its expansion, had acquired 227 acre land from nine families in Denga Janiguda 40 years back and constructed a red mud pond 2 km from the village. While the land had been acquired, most villagers were still cultivating since the mud pond was at a distance.

However, the decision for a second red mud pond on the acquired land, just 200 metres from the village, has not gone down well among locals who now want complete displacement and adequate compensation. Over the last four decades, they say, the nine families have now split and multiplied into more than 110. They do not benefit from the rehabilitation package declared at the time of land acquisition, villagers say.

Presently, the village population stands at more than 550 which is dependent on cultivation and daily labour for livelihood. They allege that NALCO and Mythri are trying to stifle their opposition. Nine police cases have been registered in this regard so far, the villagers said. "In last 40 years, no development work has been taken up by Nalco. We do not even have a road," a woman Damai Hantal said.

On Saturday, a team from the district administration led by Koraput Sub Collector Lalit Kumar Kanhar, which visited the site to assess the situation, was faced with opposition as villagers voiced their demands.

The protesting villagers also said they will not allow the second red mud pond to come up at any cost if their demands are not met.

As Denga Janiguda comes under Laxmipur constituency, local legislator Prabhu Jani, who also visited the site on the day, said he will stand with the people and a meeting between NALCO, district administration and peoples' representatives will be convened soon.

NALCO Group General Manager Maniprasad Samal could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.