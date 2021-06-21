Odisha BJP says power tariff hike anti-people, threatens stir against state government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday warned the State government to intensify agitation if the power tariff hike is not rolled back immediately.

Launching an attack on the government for not filing a review petition in the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for reconsideration of the tariff orders for 2021-22 as promised by the Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra in Odisha Assembly, the BJP said the silence of the ruling BJD proved that it is not with the people but in favour of a private monopoly like Tata Power.

Addressing a virtual meeting organised by the Bhubaneswar district unit, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said, "It is most unfortunate that a power surplus state like Odisha is charging the consumers more when states depending on us for their power needs are providing cheaper power."

Dubbing power tariff hike twice within a gap of six months as anti-people, Mohanty said a hefty increase of 50 paise per unit comes when people are passing through a difficult time and facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the BJP will not sit idle till the government repeals the tariff order.

Consumer activist and power analyst Ananda Mohapatra said increase in electricity tariff twice defies logic. He said that the government has a major role to play in keeping the tariff at a reasonable rate so the consumers are not burdened.

President of Odisha Bidyut Upabhokta Mahasangha Ramesh Satpathy accused the government of favouring private companies at the cost of consumers.