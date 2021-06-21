STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP says power tariff hike anti-people, threatens stir against state government

Dubbing power tariff hike twice within a gap of six months as anti-people, the party said that a hefty increase of 50 paise per unit comes when people are passing through a difficult time

Published: 21st June 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday warned the State government to intensify agitation if the power tariff hike is not rolled back immediately.

Launching an attack on the government for not filing a review petition in the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for reconsideration of the tariff orders for 2021-22 as promised by the Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra in Odisha Assembly, the BJP said the silence of the ruling BJD proved that it is not with the people but in favour of a private monopoly like Tata Power. 

Addressing a virtual meeting organised by the Bhubaneswar district unit, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said, "It is most unfortunate that a power surplus state like Odisha is charging the consumers more when states depending on us for their power needs are providing cheaper power."

Dubbing power tariff hike twice within a gap of six months as anti-people, Mohanty said a hefty increase of 50 paise per unit comes when people are passing through a difficult time and facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the BJP will not sit idle till the government repeals the tariff order.

Consumer activist and power analyst Ananda Mohapatra said increase in electricity tariff twice defies logic. He said that the government has a major role to play in keeping the tariff at a reasonable rate so the consumers are not burdened.

President of Odisha Bidyut Upabhokta Mahasangha Ramesh Satpathy accused the government of favouring private companies at the cost of consumers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Odisha BJP Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission Odisha power tariff
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp