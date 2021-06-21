STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: COVID negative report must for Snana Yatra sevayats in Koraput Sabar Srikhetra

The administration of the Jagannath shrine said like last year, maximum 10 sevayats will be allowed to carry out the Snana rituals of the Trinity on the temple premises.

Published: 21st June 2021 10:25 AM

Covid testing

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The temple administration of the Koraput Sabar Srikhetra has decided that COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for sevayats who will conduct the rituals for Snana Yatra scheduled on June 24.

All safety norms will be strictly followed and no outsiders will be allowed. Rituals will last for few hours only, they have said. Head of the Koraput Sabar Srikhetra temple management committee, Gadadhar Parida said, "We will ensure all rituals are carried out in compliance with Covid guidelines like it was done last year."

Likewise, in Jeypore, the members of the Endowment Committee have decided to limit the number of sevayats within 45 for the Snana ceremony at the Jagannath temple here. The sevayats will have to furnish Covid negative reports before performing the rituals. 
 

