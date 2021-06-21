STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape accused gives cops the slip at Odisha's Rourkela Government Hospital

ROURKELA: A manhunt has been launched to nab a rape accused who escaped from Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) by giving Chhend police a slip on Saturday evening.

The absconding accused was identified as Kishore Das (35). Police said that a case was registered against Das at Chhend police station after a woman accused him of repeatedly raping her. On Saturday, a havildar and two constables accompanied the accused to the RGH for medical examination. 

After necessary tests, the escort team and Das were walking towards the police vehicle when a motorcycle arrived at the spot all of a sudden and the accused fled riding pillion on the two-wheeler. 

A separate case has been registered at RN Pali police station. Rourkela SP Mukesh Bhamoo said efforts are underway to nab Das and the person who helped him escape. Police sources said disciplinary action would be taken against the escorting police personnel after inquiry.

