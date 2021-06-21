Schedule released for Snana Purnima, Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

PURI: The stage is set for the annual Rath Yatra as Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday released the detailed schedule for conduct of the grand event on Sunday. Following discussions with the Chhatisha Nijog (body of servitors), it was decided that the rituals will be conducted without the presence of devotees and in strict adherence to the Covid protocols.

All servitors enlisted to participate in the rituals would undergo RTPCR test and only those testing negative will be allowed to render their services. Even servitors who have taken two doses of Covid vaccine, have to undergo the test which began from Sunday.

As per the programme, for Snana Purnima ritual on June 24, Pahandi of the deities will start at 1 am and be completed by 4 am. Daita servitors would escort the Trinity from Ratnasimhasan to the Snana Bedi (bathing altar). The day’s ritual will begin with Mangal Arati followed by Mailum, Tadaplagi, Abakash Suryapuja and Rosahoma.

Three sets of servitors will perform the bathing ritual of the deities using 108 pitchers of aromatic water, which will start at 7.30 am and completed at 9.30 am. Chhera Pahanra by Gajapati king or his authorised servitor will be performed at 10.30 am. Servitors will then dress the Trinity in new clothes. Three sets of servitors will put the elephant attire on the Trinity, popularly called ‘Gaja Besha’ which will be completed by 12 noon.

At 5 pm, the ‘Gaja Besha’ will be unmade and Daita servitors would begin Pahandi and escort the deities to Anasara Ghara (sick room). Pahandi would be completed by 8 pm. The deities, supposedly suffering from fever after taking the bath, will remain in the Anasar Ghara for 15 days during which the temple physician will treat them with herbal drug. The deities would reappear in their rejuvenated youthful form for Nabajouban Darshan which will be held a day prior to Rath Yatra.

The SJTA also released the tentative schedule for Rath Yatra which will be held on July 12. As per the programme, Pahandi of the deities would begin at 8.30 am and completed at 11.30 am. Chhera Pahanra will start at 12.45 pm and completed by 2 pm. Pulling of the chariots by servitors would begin at 3 pm.

Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) would be held on July 20 and Suna Besha the next day. After Adhar Pana bhog is offered on July 22, Niladri Bije (homecoming of the deities) would be held on July 23. Puri SP K Vishal Singh informed that 35 platoons of police force would be deployed in and around the Srimandir to prevent devotees from going to Bada Danda. All entry routes to Bada Danda would be sealed completely before the rituals.