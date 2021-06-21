‘The Art of Life’ awarded at Singapore film fest  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A non-feature Hindi film ‘The Art of Life’ written and directed by Odia filmmaker Santosh Panda was recently awarded the ‘Outstanding Achievement Award’ at World Film Carnival, hosted at Singapore.

The film based on sand art also highlights the culture, tourism and disaster management in Odisha. Director Susant Misra, actor Jublee Sundaray, French actress Viollet Brigitte, among others have acted in the film that has also won several other international awards.

It also bagged the Best Film Award at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Film Festival held at Pune recently. It has been selected for many prestigious film festivals including Lift off film festival-UK, Maderia Curtas International Film Festival, Portugal Fillum International and Storical International Film Festival. While Ramakanta Mishra has penned the lyrics, Panda has composed an English song for the film.