Tribals in Odisha's Nabarangpur district take forest route to 'escape' COVID vaccination

Cut off from the mainstream, these primitive tribes believe the pandemic to be a devil's work and hence, the villagers are seen propitiating the village goddess to defeat the virus.

Published: 21st June 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Tribals of remote villages in Nabarangpur district are running away from their homes to avoid being vaccinated for COVID-19. Misinformation about vaccines on social media appears to be prompting them to hide in the forests when the health teams show up.

Cut off from the mainstream, these primitive tribes believe the pandemic to be a devil's work. Instead of being vaccinated, the villagers are seen propitiating the village goddess to defeat the virus. In Malgaon, Dandamunda, Khoparadihi, Sandhimunda and Fatki villages in Chandahandi block, sources informed, the village deity is being carried on the shoulders of four people all across the village to drive away coronavirus.

Worse, the villagers get to see all sorts of false videos on mobile phones about people developing magnetic energy after vaccination. As a result when the health team reached the village with local ASHA and Anganwadi workers to vaccinate the villagers, none came out. Disappointed, the health team returned after waiting for hours.

In villages like Dhamanguda, Nagyodi, Rangmati, Nirandi, Telandi, Akodsil, Nangalsil under Jharigam block and Sandigi, Sonpur, Kocharpara, Haldi, Jodinga, Parchipara and Gona in Raighar block, the story is similar. As it is in Gadikote, Badlipani, Gaijhor and Rajpur village under Umerkote block where tribals shy away from vaccination.

Despite awareness campaigns by local people's representatives, volunteers, health team officials, very little changed. Under the leadership of Nehura sarpanch Mohan Bhatra, a number of volunteers including women health worker Sumitra Pangi, Anganwadi workers and ASHA didis went to every house in the villages to make people aware about the benefits of vaccination but to no avail. "We are scared. Hence, we are fleeing to the forest to avoid vaccination," some tribals said.

“Vaccination is the only option to protect all people from the pandemic. So it is our duty to alert everyone for vaccination but finally the tribals do what they are convinced about and vaccination is not something they are willing to trust now. But we will continue to convince them,” said Sarpanch Bhatra.

