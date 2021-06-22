STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court allows Uttar Pradesh girl to live with husband at Bhubaneswar

The girl alleged that her parents were forcing her to return to Uttar Pradesh and the couple had lodged a complaint at a police station in Gorakhpur.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday found a girl, who drew the ire of her family members for marrying a local youth without their permission, to be a major and allowed her to stay with her husband at Bhubaneswar.

Akanksha Singh of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh had tied the knot with a youth of the city recently. 

Singh said that she was over 18 years of age and had applied for marriage registration at a court after arriving here a week back. The girl alleged that her parents were forcing her to return to Uttar Pradesh. The couple had lodged a complaint at a police station in Gorakhpur following which the UP police arrived here on June 18.

Police rescued the girl from her husband’s house and she was then sent to a short stay home in the city. However, when the girl claimed that she was over 18 years of age, her statement was recorded by Airfield police and she was produced before court.

