Dharna over ‘scam’ in job scheme  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Women of Banso panchayat staged dharna in front of Naugaon block office on Monday alleging irregularities in implementation of MGNREGS.The agitators claimed that wages are being paid to fake job card holders without doing any actual work under the rural employment scheme. Rural skilled workers are living in pathetic condition due to want of work during the pandemic. But the panchayati raj officials are withdrawing money meant for wages in the names of fake workers, they alleged.

Banita Kandi, an agitator, said, “During this pandemic time, it is difficult to sustain our families. If we get adequate work under MGNREGS, our financial misery will be reduced to a great extent.”Sarpanch of Banso Santosh Das said three persons have been identified who received wages for 100 days without doing any work. “We will conduct a probe and unearth the irregularities,” he added.The dharna was called off after Naugaon block development officer Rashmirekha Mallick assured the women of resolving their complaints soon.