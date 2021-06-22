Drop in Upper Kolab water level raises alarm

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The drop in water level in the Upper Kolab reservoir has cast a shadow on irrigation prospects of ayacut areas in the upcoming rabi season. So far, the level has gone down by three metre due to less rainfall in the catchment areas since the beginning of the monsoon. The project irrigates about 42,500 hectare during kharif and over 25,000 hectare in rabi season every year.

The water level now stands at 846 metre as opposed to 849 metre during the same time last year, with a maximum capacity of 858 metre. While the water level is not a significant concern during kharif season due to the ongoing monsoons, it is crucial for the rabi crops which are solely dependent on irrigation water. Rainfall in the catchment areas of Koraput, Nandapur and Semiliguda blocks favour inflow resulting in the rise of the water level in the dam every year. However, deficit rains during May and June this year (around 66 mm as opposed to the average 100 mm every year) has resulted in less water inflow, leading to a dip of three metre.

Although untimely cyclonic rain was experienced for three days in the district, it failed to raise the water level considerably. “The Upper Kolab authorities plan irrigation facilities to the ayacut areas depending on the water level in the reservoir,” said a project engineer in the Upper Kolab irrigation division, adding that less water would lead to reduced coverage of lands under irrigation. Upper Kolab project additional chief engineer AK Mohanty said that only a good rainfall in the catchment areas during monsoons can increase the water level to facilitate required irrigation.