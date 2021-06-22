STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Measure State schemes' outcomes in SDG Index: Odisha to NITI Aayog

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said the outcomes of the State schemes like Mamata, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and State's performance grading index should be taken into account.

Published: 22nd June 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Monday expressed its disagreement with the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index 2020-21 stating that Odisha’s performance in a number of areas was not properly reflected in the report.

Pointing out 'data discrepancy' in performance of many indicators during an interaction with NITI Aayog advisory team here, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra said the outcomes of the State schemes like Mamata, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, universal health assurance, rural and urban housing, State food security scheme and State's performance grading index (PGI) score in education should also be taken into account while assessing the SDG performance of Odisha.

Had the outcomes of both the State and Central schemes been taken into consideration properly, Odisha’s score in Goal-1 would have raised to 50 instead of 41, he told the team. Similarly, in Goal-2 and Goal-9, the State’s score would have gone up to 56 and 48 respectively instead of the current score of 45 and 46 in the report. 

The team comprising Advisor (SDGs, Rural Development) Sanyukta Samaddar, SDG Officer Alen John Samuel and senior consultant Sundar Narayan Mishra made a presentation of the SDG India Index and dashboard at a high-level meeting here chaired by the Chief Secretary.

Sensitising the team on outcome-based data from the field, the Chief Secretary emphasised capturing of ground-level outcomes of all developmental interventions. He directed to form seven thematic groups under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to spearhead the SDG vision and bring synergy in implementation of the work plan.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena said a separate project management unit (PMU) will be set up in Planning and Convergence department for planning, monitoring and coordination of the work plan for achievement of SDG goals in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Secretary said the government will work in close coordination with the NITI Aayog team to improve the performance scores of the SDGs. 

The State slipped four places in the SDG rankings from 15th to 19th place. Though the composite score has improved from 58 to 61, Odisha remains among bottom five states along with Nagaland and Chhattisgarh.

Action plan

  • Formation of seven thematic groups to achieve SDG vision 

  • Capturing of ground-level outcomes of all developmental interventions

  • A project management unit will be set up 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI Aayog Odisha government Odisha schemes
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp