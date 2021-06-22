Men flee village fearing cop action  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Most of the men in Chanda village under Tirtol have gone into hiding fearing police action over the assault on a scheduled caste woman 11 days back.Tirtol police on Sunday arrested two persons and is conducting frequent raids to nab those involved in attacking the woman for her association with an ostracised family in defiance with the villagers’ diktat.

Sources said villagers of Chanda had ostracised one Sauri Satpathy’s family after he married a woman from the lower caste. All the households were strictly warned against keeping any contact with Sauri and his family members. However, Anjana Das continued to keep relation with the ostracised family and even sent her son to Sauri’s house for tuition classes.Irked over their defiance, villagers assaulted Anjana on June 10. The woman sustained serious injuries and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Basing on Anjana’s complaint, police arrested two of the accused persons identified as Lokanath Panda and Bipin Panda. Tirtol IIC Bhabagrahi Rout said 12 persons have been booked in the case. Efforts are on to nab the other accused who are on the run.