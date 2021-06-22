STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Men flee village fearing cop action  

Most of the men in Chanda village under Tirtol have gone into hiding fearing police action over the assault on a scheduled caste woman 11 days back.

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Most of the men in Chanda village under Tirtol have gone into hiding fearing police action over the assault on a scheduled caste woman 11 days back.Tirtol police on Sunday arrested two persons and is conducting frequent raids to nab those involved in attacking the woman for her association with an ostracised family in defiance with the villagers’ diktat.

Sources said villagers of Chanda had ostracised one Sauri Satpathy’s family after he married a woman from the lower caste. All the households were strictly warned against keeping any contact with Sauri and his family members. However, Anjana Das continued to keep relation with the ostracised family and even sent her son to Sauri’s house for tuition classes.Irked over their defiance, villagers assaulted Anjana on June 10. The woman sustained serious injuries and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Basing on Anjana’s complaint, police arrested two of the accused persons identified as Lokanath Panda and Bipin Panda. Tirtol IIC Bhabagrahi Rout said 12 persons have been booked in the case. Efforts are on to nab the other accused who are on the run.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp