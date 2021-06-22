STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha administers 3.32 lakh COVID vaccine doses, crosses 1 crore landmark

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra said the record number of vaccination showed that the target is achievable when vaccine administration is done in an efficient manner.

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On a day when the country set a record in vaccination, Odisha too achieved its highest single day numbers administering 3.32 lakh doses and crossed the milestone of 1 crore jabs.

Health department sources said 3,32,717 doses of both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered to people aged 18 years and above at 1,613 vaccination centres on Monday. A total 1,00,25,629 doses have been administered in the State so far.

While 81,30,573 beneficiaries have got their first shot, 18,95,056 are vaccinated with double dose. It was the highest number of doses administered in a day since the vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16.

Earlier, a maximum 2.71 lakh doses were administered on April 3 through 1,476 centres and 2.63 lakh people had got the jab on April 5.

Since the Centre would provide the vaccine for all the age-appropriate beneficiaries taking their jabs at the public health facilities and the supply depends on consumption, the State government has made elaborate arrangements to finish the stock in the next four days with a target of three lakh doses every day.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra said the record number of vaccination showed that the target is achievable when vaccine administration is done in an efficient manner. "With a negative wastage of three per cent, one of the best in the country, the State has saved 2.96 lakh doses of vaccine. If supply is streamlined, we can vaccinate four lakh people a day," he said and added that the Centre has assured to provide five lakh more doses this month.

In a bid to cover a majority of population prior to the possible third wave, the State government has also planned to divert Covaxin to few vaccination centres in Ganjam district after all eligible beneficiaries are vaccinated in Bhubaneswar. 

As per the strategy, Covaxin was reserved for the Capital city. On achieving the landmark of one crore vaccination, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated healthcare workers for their sustained efforts during the ongoing pandemic.

"It is a significant milestone in COVID-19 vaccination that Odisha has administered more than a crore vaccine doses. Most of our frontline warriors have been vaccinated," Naveen said, commending the commitment of our healthcare workers in ensuring a swift inoculation process to save lives.

Odisha has a stock of 10.61 lakh doses, including 7.06 lakh doses of vaccines procured by the State government. 

