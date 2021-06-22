STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Rendered jobless by COVID-19, woman 'sells' 10-month-old baby for Rs 5,000

The 34-year-old mother reportedly sold her baby girl to a childless couple of nearby village as she was unable to sustain her family in absence of work.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

District child protection officers and police with the baby at Kora village

District child protection officers and police with the baby at Kora village. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Reeling under extreme financial crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, a woman allegedly sold her 10-month-old baby for Rs 5,000 in Kendrapara district on Sunday.The infant girl was rescued by district child protection office and police on Monday and kept in custody of a child care centre.

The 34-year-old mother, identified as Arundhati Roul of Mahuri within Rajkanika police limits, reportedly sold her baby girl to a childless couple of nearby village as she was unable to sustain her family in absence of work.

A mother of three daughters, Arundhati used to work as a domestic help in houses of several villagers to eke out a living. However, when the deadly second COVID wave swept through the district, her employers asked her to discontinue her service.

She apparently tried other means of livelihood but failed. Her financial condition had deteriorated to such an extent that she was unable to arrange two square meals for her daughters. "In order to fight poverty, she was forced to sell her infant," Sarpanch of Mahuri gram panchayat Mamata Manjari Mallick said.

Arundhati had married one Samir Roul around 11 years back. However, her husband deserted her last year following which she came back to her parents' house at Mahuri with her daughters.

After the news of the sale of baby spread, some villagers informed the local administration about the incident. The district child protection office and police swung into action and rescued the infant on Monday. The baby girl has been shifted to the government-run child care institute (CCI) at Kora village.

District child protection officer (DCPO) Pravas Chandra Das said, "Besides the baby, we have also rehabilitated the other two minor daughters of Arundhati at the CCI so that proper care can be taken of them."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara district Odisha baby sold COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp