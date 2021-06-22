PIL seeks Orissa HC's intervention into lapses in COVID-19 hospitals

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 72-year-old resident of Cuttack city has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Orissa High Court alleging mismanagement at designated COVID-19 hospitals across the State.

Kalipada Mishra filed the petition through advocate Bibhuti Bhusan Choudhury contending that mismanagement and lapses in treatment at COVID-19 hospitals were symptomatic of the failing health infrastructure in the State.

Mishra sought the court's direction for installation of CCTV cameras at the COVID hospitals while naming the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department along with Collectors of Mayurbhanj and Balangir districts as opposite parties in the petition.

As per the petition, COVID-19 patients are allegedly left in the lurch and compelled to sleep on floors and washrooms at the hospitals. The hospitals are also suppressing facts relating to deaths caused by the disease.

It further stated that the bodies are being cremated piled over one another violating the right to life and dignity guaranteed under the Constitution of India.