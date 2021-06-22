Procurement nears end, 34K farmers fail to sell stock

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government claimed to have procured over 14.5 lakh tonne of paddy from 1.98 lakh farmers in the rabi season amid protests over alleged irregularities in purchase of the food grain under minimum support price (MSP).

With only nine days left for paddy procurement, more than 34,000 farmers have not been able to sold a single grain to the government agencies despite the fact that they have registered their names under paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS) for sale of their produce. June 30 is the last date for procurement of the season.

Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said documents of 2,23,222 out of 2,32,601 registered farmers of 17 districts selected for rabi paddy procurement have been verified. Of the verified farmers, 1.98 lakh have sold their paddy to the State government involving a cost of `2,625 crore.

Recently, the tehsildar of Tushura in Balangir district registered a complaint with the local police alleging that he was assaulted by some farmers agitating over non-procurement of paddy. Aggrieved farmers had blocked the State Highway-26 by parking paddy-laden tractors on road alleging irregularities and confusion in token distribution at Deogaon primary agriculture cooperative society.

Complaints coming from coastal districts said many farmers are not sure if they could sell their paddy as their token have lapsed and there is no sign of issuing fresh token.As per the latest procurement figure, the State has already purchased 77 lakh tonne of paddy during the current kharif marketing season (KMS) which is 6.44 lakh tonne more than the last year’s purchase. The government had procured 70.56 lakh tonne paddy in 2019-20 KMS.