‘Saathi’ launches ambulance service at Rs 11

The ambulance, which will cater to both Covid and non-Covid patients, is equipped with oxygen cylinder.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In view of the difficulties in arranging transportation for patients to hospitals during the Covid pandemic, a city-based social organisation ‘Saathi’ launched an ambulance service for the needy at a nominal charge of Rs 11 on Monday. The initiative was launched by social worker and businessman Sidharth Saha. The ambulance, which will cater to both Covid and non-Covid patients, is equipped with oxygen cylinder. Sanitisation will also be carried out after dropping patients. Two drivers and a helper have been engaged to render 24x7 service. Any person in need can call 9178171999 or 8658829909 to avail the service.   

On an average, private ambulances in the city charge between Rs 3500-5000. Under such circumstances, this service will be of great help to the underprivileged patients. Saha said, “If the service gets a good response, we would definitely roll out another ambulance to cater to patients in other parts of the district.” Earlier in May, Saha had also started an oxygen bank of his own with around 30 oxygen cylinders.

