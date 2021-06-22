STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

UGC takes stand against Odisha Universities Act

The contention of the petitions is basically hinged on two aspects. First, the legislative measure is beyond the competence of the State. 

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Taking a strong stand against the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020 in the Orissa High Court, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has contended that the State law is in conflict with the UGC Regulation-2018 issued under University Grant Commission Act, 1956.

UGC’s Education Officer Dr Supriya Dahiya has filed an affidavit in response to notices issued by the court on two separate PILs. The petitions filed by retired Professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Ajit Kumar Mohanty and Professor of Utkal University Kunja Bihari Panda had challenged the constitutional validity of the Act which was notified on November 9 last year.

The affidavit said UGC Regulation and its amendments from time to time are framed after detailed deliberations by the expert committee and are mandatory in nature and cannot be overlooked at any stage. All the universities / institutions / colleges have been advised to strictly comply the same. “But it seems that in this case, the Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2020 has not been enacted in strict compliance of the UGC guidelines”, Dahiya said.

The amendment in the procedure for selection of vice-chancellor of universities, and constitution of selection committees and guidelines are not in conformity with the UGC Regulation-2018. The State law could not have passed a parallel enactment making the encroachment with regard to the composition of the selection committee patent and obvious, the affidavit said.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Savitri Ratho allowed the State government time till the next date (July 14) to respond to the UGC affidavit.The contention of the petitions is basically hinged on two aspects. First, the legislative measure is beyond the competence of the State. 

Second, the amendment deals a big blow to the autonomy of the universities as recruitment of teaching staff would be done now by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) and non-teaching staff by the Staff Selection Board (SSB).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp