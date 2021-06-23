STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP continues to protest over Modi's missing photo at vaccination sites in Odisha

They demanded the state government to include picture of Modi on all means of advertisement put up at the vaccination centres.

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:00 PM

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The opposition BJP on Wednesday continued to protest against absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph in the hoardings and posters which are diplaying only picture of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the inoculation sites in Odisha.

They demanded the state government to include picture of Modi on all means of advertisement put up at the vaccination centres.

Union minister Pratap Sarangi who visited the vaccination centre at the Gandhi Smruti Bhavan in Balasore to oversee the inoculation process, stressed that Modi "deserves universal acclaim for rolling out such a massive inoculation drive."

Sarangi represents Balasore in Lok Sabha.

The two parties had crossed swords on the matter two days back also.

BJP parliamentarian Aparajita Sarangi said Wednesday that the Odisha government sought the union government's support after it "failed" to procure coronavirus vaccines.

"Our PM @narendramodi has come to the rescue of @CMO_Odisha," she tweeted.

"Basic courtesy demands that PM Modi's photo with (the) CM's photo be put up at all vaccination points by the state government," the BJP leader posted, along with pictures of her visit to a vaccination centre here.

The Bhubaneswar MP said that not putting up posters of the prime minister was "height of insecurity and narrow- mindedness" of the state government.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra rebutted Aparajita Sarangi, and accused her of doing "shameful" and "petty" politics as Modi's photo is there on every COVID vaccination certificates given to the beneficiaries in the state.

"While every party is trying to make an issue out of it, (the) BJD never played policits over this," Patra tweeted, tagging Aparajita Sarangi.

Patra underscored that Patnaik's message that had been put out across the state called for using masks and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour, adding that it was nothing about vaccination.

"It is petty and shameful to do politics out of this. I am afraid you (Aparajita Sarangi) may be insecure about your political relevance and doing this narrow-minded politics," the BJD spokesperson said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also took a jibe at the Bhubaneswar MP, thanking her "for wearing masks off late".

BJP which replaced Congress as the main opposition in Odisha after 2019 state election is not missing any chance to confront the ruling Biju Janata Dal politically.

The saffron party workers had on Monday staged strong protest on display of lone picture of Patnaik at vaccination centres in Balasore, Koraput and Angul districts.

