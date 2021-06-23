Daita servitors take charge of Trinity

By Express News Service

PURI: Preparations to observe Snana Yatra of the Trinity are on in full swing in Srimandir. On Tuesday, Daita servitors entered the temple to take charge of the deities and make them ready for the ritual.

As per tradition, Daita servitors take charge of the Trinity from regular priests till the deities return to Srimandir after Rath Yatra. The servitors conduct the Snana Yatra and entire Rath Yatra proceedings including Bahuda, Suna Besha and Adharlagi.

Sources said a set of servitors is busy laying ladders (Charamala) to Ratnasimhasan in the Garbha Gruha (sanctum sanctorum) to facilitate Pahandi of the deities to the Snana Bedi (bathing altar). Early in the morning on Thursday, the deities would be escorted to the Snana Bedi and accorded a bath in aromatic water from 108 pitchers.

The sadhus of Gopal Tirth and Raghab Das Mutt are also engaged in creating the Hati Besha for the deities. To prevent entry of devotees to Bada Danda to witness the Hati Besha ritual, section 144 of CrPC would be clamped around the temple and the Grand Road from Wednesday till Friday midnight. All the roads connecting Bada Danda have been barricaded to stop people from going near the Srimandir.

No devotees at hariBaladev Jew temple

Baripada: Snana Purnima, the bathing ritual of Lord Balabhadra, Jagannath and Devi Subhadra will be held at the Haribaldev Jew temple in Baripada on June 24 this year amid strict adherence to Covid protocols. Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed and devotees will not be permitted to be a part of the ritual, said Sub Collector and in-charge executive officer of the municipality P Anvesha Reddy. Earlier, chariot construction of the Trinity was stopped after the State government did not give permission to hold Rath Yatra at the temple.

Opposing the same, district BJP unit led by Lok Sabha MP Biseswar Tudu on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the Collector’s office. He demanded the annual ritual be held the Puri way sans devotees. Tudu further accused the ruling BJD workers and leaders of engaging in sports and other activities throwing all caution to wind while disallowing the annual divine fete. A mass signature movement has been undertaken by the servitors and devotees have appealed before the Orissa High Court to grant permission to hold Rath Yatra.