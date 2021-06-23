STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Director of Odisha firm, two other staff arrested over spurious Covid-19 drugs trade

Crime Branch sources said Medilloyd Medicament had procured Favimax-400 tablets from Max Relief Healthcare whose proprietor Sudeep Mukherjee was earlier arrested by the Mumbai police

Published: 23rd June 2021 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The STF had registered a case in this connection under various sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested the director and two other staff of Cuttack-based Medilloyd Medicament Private Limited for their alleged involvement in the spurious Covid-19 drugs trade.

Crime Branch sources said Medilloyd Medicament had procured Favimax-400 tablets from Max Relief Healthcare whose proprietor Sudeep Mukherjee was earlier arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly manufacturing and supplying fake Covid-19 drugs to Maharashtra and other states.

“Multiple teams were formed and investigation into the matter was launched at various places. Currently, the probe is continuing in Odisha, West Bengal and Maharashtra,” Crime Branch ADG YK Jethwa told the reporters.

Mukherjee's dubious company Max Relief had manufactured Favimax tablets and was supplying them to various parts of the country. Apart from him, one more person was also nabbed by Mumbai Police in connection with the fake Covid-19 drugs trade.

“Our team is in Mumbai to collect more evidence. Medilloyd Medicament had procured Favimax tablets from Max Relief at a very low cost and it had supplied to another trader in Gwalior. The STF has traced and frozen three bank accounts with deposited amount of over Rs 50 lakh of Medilloyd's director and two other accused. Further probe is on,” said Jethwa.

Medilloyd had reportedly procured one strip of Favimax-400 (10 tablets) for Rs 65 and had planned to sale it for Rs 1,290.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had ordered a Crime Branch probe into the alleged spurious drugs trade on June 14 after fake Favipiravir tablets were seized from the wholesaler in Cuttack earlier in the month.

Based on the complaint filed by the Directorate of Drugs Control Administration, the STF had registered a case in this connection under Sections 275, 276, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of IPC and Section 27(c) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Odisha
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp