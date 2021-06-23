STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Efficient' postmaster in Odisha lands in jail for stealing money from customers

Madhabananda Barik, who was recently awarded by his department for his efficiency, was found to be withdrawing depositors' money from their Sukanya Samrudhi accounts.

Published: 23rd June 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 03:42 PM

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  Loisinga police on Tuesday arrested the postmaster of Badibahal post office on charges of swindling money of customers.  The accused was identified as Madhabananda Barik of Sonepur district. Incidentally, Barik was felicitated as an efficient postmaster by his department three months back.

Sources said Barik was serving as the postmaster in Badibahal, which is also his in-laws’ place, since 2014. During his tenure, hundreds of people opened accounts in the post office. However, some depositors of Bishalpali and Katharpali under Badibahal panchayat found out that someone has withdrawn their money from Sukanya Samrudhi accounts.

The angry villagers went to the post office and detained Barik inside for nearly five hours. On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued the postmaster. During interrogation, Barik confessed to have withdrawn money from the depositors’ accounts. Basing on the complaint of depositors, he was arrested and produced in court. The postmaster has been sent to jail.

