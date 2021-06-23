Maoist camp busted in Odisha's Kandhamal district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: The Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) of Odisha Police busted a Maoist camp in Kandhamal district and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition following an exchange of fire with the the left wing extremists near Kumbhaharu village under Gocchapada police limits on Tuesday.

The security forces launched the two-day joint combing operation since Sunday after getting reliable inputs. Sources said, the red rebels managed to flee by taking advantage of the dense forest cover despite being asked to surrender.

Till reports last came in, the search operations are on and the SOG and DVF personnel have recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating articles including one 303 rifle, one 12 bore country made gun, three 303 ammunition, four INSAS ammunition, seven detonators, Maoist literature and uniform, one HD catridge, one detonator (Electric), one radio set, solar plate, walky-talky charger and other articles from the spot. Addressing mediapersons, Kandhamal SP Vinit Agrawal said combing and search operation is underway in the area.

Two arrested for attempting to rape minor sisters

Sambalpur: Rairakhol police on Tuesday arrested two youths for allegedly attempting rape on two minor sisters in Khajurimunda village. The accused are Anil Mirdha (22) and Tanu Mirdha (26). Though the incident took place on June 16, family of the victims filed a police case on Monday. Police said, the incident happened when the two sisters, aged 14 and 12, had gone to the forest to collect minor forest produce. Finding the two sisters at lonely place, the accused attempted rape but the girls managed to escape. They later shared the ordeal to their parents who then reached out to police. Rairakhol SDPO Jyotsnamayee Pradhan said, the accused have been arrested and medical test conducted. They will be forwarded to court on Wednesday, she said.